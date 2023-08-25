FORECAST: Temps surge to hottest this summer

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Temperatures are surging to the hottest numbers we’ve seen yet this year and the high humidity is not helping.

Storms are possible Friday night.

Higher chances of storms are in store for the weekend.

The timing of the weekend storms will most likely start in the late afternoon.

It will be next week before conditions cool off a bit.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group