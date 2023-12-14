FORECAST: Temps to warm up tomorrow after chilly night

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid-20s but they will bounce back nicely tomorrow into the upper 50s.

The weekend is coming more and more into focus and the message is clear: Get everything done on Saturday, Meteorologist John Ahrens said.

Heavy rain and potentially high winds will be on the way on Sunday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group