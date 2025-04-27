FORECAST: Sunny Sunday ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Sunday is set to be a beautiful day.

Temperatures are seasonal as we climb into the mid-70s this afternoon.

The humidity is lower today.

Temperatures are set to warm throughout the workweek.

Rain will stay away from Charlotte until later next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group