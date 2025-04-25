Forecasts

FORECAST: Threat of thunderstorms remains as we enter the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Weather conditions are expected to improve this weekend.
  • It will be quite muggy tonight and Saturday due to the threat of thunderstorms.
  • However, we will start to dry out by Saturday afternoon.
  • We are in store for some sensational weather on Sunday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read