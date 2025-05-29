Forecasts

FORECAST: Threat of thunderstorms returns tomorrow afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are tracking the threat of thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon.
  • A line of storms packing strong, gusty winds and hail will march through shortly after lunch tomorrow.
  • However, they will quickly move on by the late afternoon.
  • After that, we’ll clear out during the evening and enjoy a nice dry weekend.

