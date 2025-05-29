FORECAST: Threat of thunderstorms returns tomorrow afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking the threat of thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon.

A line of storms packing strong, gusty winds and hail will march through shortly after lunch tomorrow.

However, they will quickly move on by the late afternoon.

After that, we’ll clear out during the evening and enjoy a nice dry weekend.

Some rain around now but tomorrow will be a little stronger #cltwx pic.twitter.com/fcK70BfwXB — John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) May 29, 2025

WEATHER RESOURCES:

