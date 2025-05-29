FORECAST: Threat of thunderstorms returns tomorrow afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are tracking the threat of thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon.
- A line of storms packing strong, gusty winds and hail will march through shortly after lunch tomorrow.
- However, they will quickly move on by the late afternoon.
- After that, we’ll clear out during the evening and enjoy a nice dry weekend.
Some rain around now but tomorrow will be a little stronger #cltwx pic.twitter.com/fcK70BfwXB— John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) May 29, 2025
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group