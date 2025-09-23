Forecasts

FORECAST: Thunderstorm chances begin Thursday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Summer will not let go!
  • Temps will be right at 90 again on Wednesday and it will stay muggy through the rest of the week.
  • However, thunderstorms finally will be around to provide some relief to our very dry conditions.
  • Look for afternoon storms scattered around the area each and every day through at least Saturday.

