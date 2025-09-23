FORECAST: Thunderstorm chances begin Thursday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Summer will not let go!

Temps will be right at 90 again on Wednesday and it will stay muggy through the rest of the week.

However, thunderstorms finally will be around to provide some relief to our very dry conditions.

Look for afternoon storms scattered around the area each and every day through at least Saturday.

