FORECAST: Thunderstorms bring relief, but humidity and heat persist

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Thunderstorms have brought temporary relief from the heat today, but high humidity will persist through the night, fueling more storms tomorrow.

The ongoing thunderstorms in the area are expected to continue into the evening, maintaining muggy conditions. Although temperatures will rise to the 90s tomorrow, additional storms will help manage the heat.

Thunderstorms are currently affecting the area, with heavy rain and lightning posing the primary threats.

The storms are expected to linger through the evening, contributing to the high humidity levels.

As the week progresses, thunderstorm coverage is anticipated to increase on Thursday and Friday.

This pattern of storms is expected to gradually cool down the weather by the weekend.

The persistent thunderstorms and high humidity are expected to continue impacting the area, with relief from the heat anticipated by the weekend as storm activity increases.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group