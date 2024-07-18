FORECAST: Thunderstorms expected to roll through region

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS:
- Iredell and Rowan Counties until 5:15 p.m.
Major storm packing wind gusts over 50 marching through Statesville area. Woodleaf, Faith, Salisbury next pic.twitter.com/PtrBVyV3Xr— John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) July 18, 2024
FORECAST:
- Charlotte and the east side of the Channel 9 viewing area are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. Thursday.
- Right now, thunderstorms are gathering up in the northern Foothills. They will make a run at Charlotte right around 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. and should move on shortly after. Top threats will be lightning and very heavy rain, but wind gusts passing 40 mph cannot be ruled out.
- Expect more clouds and occasional downpours Friday and that will finally keep us in the 80s for the first time all week.
- It will still be quite muggy through the weekend with occasional thunderstorms.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
(WATCH BELOW: Statesville restricts water usage due to severe drought)
©2024 Cox Media Group