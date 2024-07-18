Forecasts

FORECAST: Thunderstorms expected to roll through region

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS:

  • Iredell and Rowan Counties until 5:15 p.m.

FORECAST:

  • Charlotte and the east side of the Channel 9 viewing area are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. Thursday.
  • Right now, thunderstorms are gathering up in the northern Foothills. They will make a run at Charlotte right around 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. and should move on shortly after. Top threats will be lightning and very heavy rain, but wind gusts passing 40 mph cannot be ruled out.
  • Expect more clouds and occasional downpours Friday and that will finally keep us in the 80s for the first time all week.
  • It will still be quite muggy through the weekend with occasional thunderstorms.

