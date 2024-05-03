FORECAST: Thunderstorms expected for several days

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
may have some trouble for the performances now at #lovinglife. Lightning will be in the area around 4 #cltwx pic.twitter.com/7Ml4wCOEen— John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) May 3, 2024
FORECAST:
- “Well, your weekend will not be a total loss or wash-out but you’ll want to have two things: An umbrella and the WSOC weather app,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Friday afternoon.
- Thunderstorms are expected through Sunday.
- They won’t be too severe but there could be lightning, Ahrens said.
- Highs will be in the upper 70s, which will come with some humidity.
