FORECAST: Thunderstorms expected for several days

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

may have some trouble for the performances now at #lovinglife. Lightning will be in the area around 4 #cltwx pic.twitter.com/7Ml4wCOEen — John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) May 3, 2024

FORECAST:

“Well, your weekend will not be a total loss or wash-out but you’ll want to have two things: An umbrella and the WSOC weather app,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Friday afternoon.

Thunderstorms are expected through Sunday.

They won’t be too severe but there could be lightning, Ahrens said.

Highs will be in the upper 70s, which will come with some humidity.

Lovin' Life Music Fest traffic closures & forecast

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group