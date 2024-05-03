Forecasts

FORECAST: Thunderstorms expected for several days

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • “Well, your weekend will not be a total loss or wash-out but you’ll want to have two things: An umbrella and the WSOC weather app,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Friday afternoon.
  • Thunderstorms are expected through Sunday.
  • They won’t be too severe but there could be lightning, Ahrens said.
  • Highs will be in the upper 70s, which will come with some humidity.

