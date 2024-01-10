FORECAST: Thursday to be warm under sunny skies

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Lows tomorrow morning will be around 31 degrees and by then, the wind will have died down a bit.

“We’ll get to enjoy a spectacular afternoon,” meteorologist John Ahrens said.

Highs will approach 60 degrees Thursday afternoon under clear skies.

Storms are expected to return Friday afternoon.

The weekend looks mostly clear with highs near 50.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

