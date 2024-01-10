Forecasts

FORECAST: Thursday to be warm under sunny skies

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Lows tomorrow morning will be around 31 degrees and by then, the wind will have died down a bit.
  • “We’ll get to enjoy a spectacular afternoon,” meteorologist John Ahrens said.
  • Highs will approach 60 degrees Thursday afternoon under clear skies.
  • Storms are expected to return Friday afternoon.
  • The weekend looks mostly clear with highs near 50.

