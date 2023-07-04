FORECAST: Triple digit heat index and slight storm chance

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Happy 4th of July!

Partly cloudy skies, heat, humidity, and slight chance of storms -- a usual summer recipe.

Storms are not expected to make a big impact today. Anything that does develop should be tapering off before the firework shows get going tonight.

The rest of the week is more of the same. Low 90s every day with feels like temps in the mid to upper 90s.

Daily afternoon storm chances continue with Friday looking like our best chance over the next few days.

Stay cool, have a great day!

