FORECAST: Triple digit heat index and slight storm chance

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.
Happy 4th of July!
- Partly cloudy skies, heat, humidity, and slight chance of storms -- a usual summer recipe.
- Storms are not expected to make a big impact today. Anything that does develop should be tapering off before the firework shows get going tonight.
- The rest of the week is more of the same. Low 90s every day with feels like temps in the mid to upper 90s.
- Daily afternoon storm chances continue with Friday looking like our best chance over the next few days.
Stay cool, have a great day!
