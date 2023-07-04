Forecasts

FORECAST: Triple digit heat index and slight storm chance

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Tuesday morning forecast with Meteorologist Austin Chaney

Happy 4th of July!

  • Partly cloudy skies, heat, humidity, and slight chance of storms -- a usual summer recipe.
  • Storms are not expected to make a big impact today. Anything that does develop should be tapering off before the firework shows get going tonight.
  • The rest of the week is more of the same. Low 90s every day with feels like temps in the mid to upper 90s.
  • Daily afternoon storm chances continue with Friday looking like our best chance over the next few days.

Stay cool, have a great day!

