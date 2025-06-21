FORECAST: Turning hotter, more humid this weekend

FORECAST:
- After hitting 90 degrees yesterday, we are just getting started on this first heatwave of summer.
- Temperatures will continue to climb this weekend with highs in the low 90s today and mid-90s tomorrow.
- We’re also tracking increasing humidity, especially on Sunday.
- Outside of the heat, it’s mostly sunny skies and dry conditions for the weekend.
- The heat and humidity will really ramp up next week with highs in the upper 90s, feeling more like 100 degrees and higher starting Monday through at least midweek.
- No big rain chances in the forecast either, just a pop-up storm chance late next week.
