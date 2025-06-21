Forecasts

FORECAST: Turning hotter, more humid this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FORECAST:

  • After hitting 90 degrees yesterday, we are just getting started on this first heatwave of summer.
  • Temperatures will continue to climb this weekend with highs in the low 90s today and mid-90s tomorrow.
  • We’re also tracking increasing humidity, especially on Sunday.
  • Outside of the heat, it’s mostly sunny skies and dry conditions for the weekend.
  • The heat and humidity will really ramp up next week with highs in the upper 90s, feeling more like 100 degrees and higher starting Monday through at least midweek.
  • No big rain chances in the forecast either, just a pop-up storm chance late next week.

WATCH ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read