FORECAST: Turning hotter, more humid this weekend

FORECAST:

After hitting 90 degrees yesterday, we are just getting started on this first heatwave of summer.

Temperatures will continue to climb this weekend with highs in the low 90s today and mid-90s tomorrow.

We’re also tracking increasing humidity, especially on Sunday.

Outside of the heat, it’s mostly sunny skies and dry conditions for the weekend.

The heat and humidity will really ramp up next week with highs in the upper 90s, feeling more like 100 degrees and higher starting Monday through at least midweek.

No big rain chances in the forecast either, just a pop-up storm chance late next week.

