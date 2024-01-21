FORECAST: Two more cold mornings before the Carolinas defrost

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Two more frigid starts before the cold air lifts and the Carolinas can begin to defrost!

Starting temperatures for both today and tomorrow will be in the teens with single-digit wind chills.

Mostly sunny skies today and tomorrow with highs in the upper 30s Sunday and upper 40s Monday.

By Tuesday morning starting temperatures will be in the low 30s and daytime highs will make it back to the upper 40s/low 50s.

The majority of Tuesday will be decent but cloud cover will thicken up throughout the day so there may be an isolated shower early evening, and then more widespread rain starts on Wednesday.

After that, the region will pick up an unsettled, but mild pattern with on-and-off showers expected through the weekend.

Temperatures are set to trend well above average by the end of the work week with some reaching the upper 60s/low 70s on Thursday and Friday.

