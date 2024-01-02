FORECAST: Typical January chill sets in ahead of winter weather threat

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It’s a cold start to this Tuesday morning and it will be chilly all day long. This is typical early January chill with temps running near average this week.

Sunshine this afternoon will only help to warm us to the lower 50s.

Same case tomorrow with some extra clouds coming in by the afternoon.

Those clouds are from a weak disturbance that brings in light rain overnight into early Thursday.

This won’t add up to much and is likely gone before the morning drive on Thursday.

Dry weather through the end of the week before a bigger storm system comes in on Saturday.

This will bring a threat of wintry weather for the high country and possibly the foothills early Saturday.

Very low risk of seeing some freezing rain in the metro.

This is primarily a cold rain event for most of us.

It could end up being another good soaker with over an inch of rain or more.

More details to come in the next few days.

