FORECAST: Typical January chill sets in ahead of winter weather threat

- It’s a cold start to this Tuesday morning and it will be chilly all day long. This is typical early January chill with temps running near average this week.
- Sunshine this afternoon will only help to warm us to the lower 50s.
- Same case tomorrow with some extra clouds coming in by the afternoon.
- Those clouds are from a weak disturbance that brings in light rain overnight into early Thursday.
- This won’t add up to much and is likely gone before the morning drive on Thursday.
- Dry weather through the end of the week before a bigger storm system comes in on Saturday.
- This will bring a threat of wintry weather for the high country and possibly the foothills early Saturday.
- Very low risk of seeing some freezing rain in the metro.
- This is primarily a cold rain event for most of us.
- It could end up being another good soaker with over an inch of rain or more.
- More details to come in the next few days.
