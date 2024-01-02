Forecasts

FORECAST: Typical January chill sets in ahead of winter weather threat

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • It’s a cold start to this Tuesday morning and it will be chilly all day long. This is typical early January chill with temps running near average this week.
  • Sunshine this afternoon will only help to warm us to the lower 50s.
  • Same case tomorrow with some extra clouds coming in by the afternoon.
  • Those clouds are from a weak disturbance that brings in light rain overnight into early Thursday.
  • This won’t add up to much and is likely gone before the morning drive on Thursday.
  • Dry weather through the end of the week before a bigger storm system comes in on Saturday.
  • This will bring a threat of wintry weather for the high country and possibly the foothills early Saturday.
  • Very low risk of seeing some freezing rain in the metro.
  • This is primarily a cold rain event for most of us.
  • It could end up being another good soaker with over an inch of rain or more.
  • More details to come in the next few days.

