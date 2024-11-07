FORECAST: Another day of unseasonable highs before weekend cooldown

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

“It certainly does not feel like November out there and that trend will continue into tomorrow,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said on Thursday afternoon.

In fact, temperatures tomorrow could close in on a record high of 80 degrees.

We’ll start to cool back down this weekend and may have to deal with some rain on Sunday.

