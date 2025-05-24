FORECAST: Unsettled pattern next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- After a cool start to our Saturday, we’ve got another beautiful day on tap.
- Highs are in the mid to upper 70s with low humidity and a mix of sunshine and clouds.
- Highs stay in the upper 70s for Sunday and Memorial Day, but the chance for a few showers does return.
- The first opportunity we have for a few showers will be overnight tonight into Sunday morning with another chance for a shower or storm again tomorrow evening.
- It’s a similar story on Monday with that hit or miss rain chance, before more widespread showers move in on Tuesday.
- Our weather pattern looks to stay unsettled for much of next week, too!
