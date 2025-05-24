FORECAST: Unsettled pattern next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

After a cool start to our Saturday, we’ve got another beautiful day on tap.

Highs are in the mid to upper 70s with low humidity and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Highs stay in the upper 70s for Sunday and Memorial Day, but the chance for a few showers does return.

The first opportunity we have for a few showers will be overnight tonight into Sunday morning with another chance for a shower or storm again tomorrow evening.

It’s a similar story on Monday with that hit or miss rain chance, before more widespread showers move in on Tuesday.

Our weather pattern looks to stay unsettled for much of next week, too!

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group