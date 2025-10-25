FORECAST: Unsettled weather the first half of next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

After another chilly start this morning, we’re looking at a beautiful weekend forecast!

Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 60s both today and tomorrow.

We’ll see clouds build throughout the day Sunday, but it’s a dry weekend outlook.

That all changes overnight Sunday into Monday as we see rain moving in from a system to our west.

Rounds of showers are possible throughout the day Monday through the middle of the week.

A good soaking of rain is likely, though we’re not anticipating any flooding concerns!

It will be cold too, with highs only in the mid-50s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group