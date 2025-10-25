FORECAST: Unsettled weather the first half of next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- After another chilly start this morning, we’re looking at a beautiful weekend forecast!
- Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 60s both today and tomorrow.
- We’ll see clouds build throughout the day Sunday, but it’s a dry weekend outlook.
- That all changes overnight Sunday into Monday as we see rain moving in from a system to our west.
- Rounds of showers are possible throughout the day Monday through the middle of the week.
- A good soaking of rain is likely, though we’re not anticipating any flooding concerns!
- It will be cold too, with highs only in the mid-50s.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group