FORECAST: Unusually hot temps to last for several days

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com and Madi Baggett, wsoctv.com
  • It has been unusually hot and humid for October with temps getting up into the mid-80s.
  • Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said on Wednesday that scattered showers can’t be ruled out.
  • “Once we get to the weekend, it appears a strong push of cold air may finally bring in some nice fall weather by next week,” Ahrens said.
  • Low temperatures next Wednesday morning may be in the 40s.

