FORECAST: Unusually hot temps to last for several days

FORECAST:

It has been unusually hot and humid for October with temps getting up into the mid-80s.

Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said on Wednesday that scattered showers can’t be ruled out.

“Once we get to the weekend, it appears a strong push of cold air may finally bring in some nice fall weather by next week,” Ahrens said.

Low temperatures next Wednesday morning may be in the 40s.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

