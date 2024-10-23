Forecasts

FORECAST: Very warm, sunny day ahead

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Another very warm and sunny day is on tap, with highs running close to 10 degrees above average for this time of year.
  • Highs are expected to reach nearly 80 degrees this afternoon.
  • A very weak and dry cold front will then move in tonight, and this only drops our temps a few degrees for tomorrow and Friday.
  • We’ll see more 80s on Saturday before the next front arrives Saturday night.
  • This could bring a few sprinkles, but that would be about it.
  • Temperatures are expected to cool back to more fall-like standards early next week, with highs in the 60s again.
  • The long-term outlook for Halloween next week looks warm again in the 70s.

