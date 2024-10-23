FORECAST: Very warm, sunny day ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another very warm and sunny day is on tap, with highs running close to 10 degrees above average for this time of year.
- Highs are expected to reach nearly 80 degrees this afternoon.
- A very weak and dry cold front will then move in tonight, and this only drops our temps a few degrees for tomorrow and Friday.
- We’ll see more 80s on Saturday before the next front arrives Saturday night.
- This could bring a few sprinkles, but that would be about it.
- Temperatures are expected to cool back to more fall-like standards early next week, with highs in the 60s again.
- The long-term outlook for Halloween next week looks warm again in the 70s.
It's a little warmer this morning compared to yesterday, but you'll probably still want the sweatshirt or jacket early. Sunshine with highs near 80 degrees again this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/DNmjsXXZrf— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) October 23, 2024
