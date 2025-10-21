FORECAST: Warm afternoon ahead before cooler temps return overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

After another chilly morning, it will actually warm up quite nicely today.

Highs return to near 80 degrees this afternoon thanks to breezy southwest winds.

A cold front then arrives later this evening to bring the cooler temps back.

That front may touch off a brief shower, but chances are quite low.

Temps fall back to the lower 70s for the rest of the week under a sunny sky.

Next rain chances won’t arrive until early next week.

