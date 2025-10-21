FORECAST: Warm afternoon ahead before cooler temps return overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- After another chilly morning, it will actually warm up quite nicely today.
- Highs return to near 80 degrees this afternoon thanks to breezy southwest winds.
- A cold front then arrives later this evening to bring the cooler temps back.
- That front may touch off a brief shower, but chances are quite low.
- Temps fall back to the lower 70s for the rest of the week under a sunny sky.
- Next rain chances won’t arrive until early next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group