FORECAST: Warm afternoon continues pattern of spring-like weather

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Tuesday brought another chilly morning with another nice warm up coming our way. Highs warm back up to the lower 70s by the afternoon.
  • Even warmer temps are coming our way for the rest of the week as highs approach 80 degrees by Thursday.
  • Dry weather lasts through Thursday before a rain chance comes back by Friday afternoon. We’re not expecting to see a major storm threat, but some thunder is possible. Rain totals also look to be relatively low compared to what we saw this past Saturday.
  • Some rain is still expected at times this weekend but far from a washout.

