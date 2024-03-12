FORECAST: Warm afternoon continues pattern of spring-like weather

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Tuesday brought another chilly morning with another nice warm up coming our way. Highs warm back up to the lower 70s by the afternoon.
- Even warmer temps are coming our way for the rest of the week as highs approach 80 degrees by Thursday.
- Dry weather lasts through Thursday before a rain chance comes back by Friday afternoon. We’re not expecting to see a major storm threat, but some thunder is possible. Rain totals also look to be relatively low compared to what we saw this past Saturday.
- Some rain is still expected at times this weekend but far from a washout.
We have some amazing weather on the way this week as temps warm up to near 80 degrees by Thursday! Rain threats come back on Friday afternoon but not expecting anything too strong right now. More rain could impact plans for the weekend, especially on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/eHqJNf6U4q— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) March 12, 2024
