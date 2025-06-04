FORECAST: Warm and cloudy, rain chances developing overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Clouds are already starting to move in this morning and will be with us most of the day.

This will hold temps down a touch from yesterday, but overall still expecting a warm day in the low to a few mid 80s.

Rain chances slowly start up later this evening and then pick up overnight.

Best chance for rain on Thursday is in the morning before we dry out in the afternoon.

Highs only in the upper 70s tomorrow.

Once this storm system moves on, it’s all about the heat and steam for the weekend.

Highs return to the upper 80s on Friday and it will feel like 90s with the humidity.

Storm chances return on Saturday and will be scattered through the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group