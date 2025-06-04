FORECAST: Warm and cloudy, rain chances developing overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Clouds are already starting to move in this morning and will be with us most of the day.
- This will hold temps down a touch from yesterday, but overall still expecting a warm day in the low to a few mid 80s.
- Rain chances slowly start up later this evening and then pick up overnight.
- Best chance for rain on Thursday is in the morning before we dry out in the afternoon.
- Highs only in the upper 70s tomorrow.
- Once this storm system moves on, it’s all about the heat and steam for the weekend.
- Highs return to the upper 80s on Friday and it will feel like 90s with the humidity.
- Storm chances return on Saturday and will be scattered through the weekend.
