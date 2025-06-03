FORECAST: Warm and hazy, chance of rain later in the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Another very comfortable and pleasant day is ahead with hazy sunshine.

Highs warm a few degrees into the mid 80s this afternoon, but humidity levels remain in check.

We are watching a big rain maker in Florida that will slowly move northbound through Thursday. This may draw in some showers late day Wednesday on the south side of the area.

The rain stays mainly from I-77 and points east toward the coast on Thursday.

No major downpours, but it will be gray and cooler Thursday with the rain chance (highs in the lower 80s.)

That system then moves off the east on Friday and we’ll be watching the next cold front coming in from the west which will increase shower and storm chances for the weekend.

