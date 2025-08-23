Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm and muggy weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We’re looking at another day with mostly cloudy skies across the Carolinas, with warm and muggy conditions persisting too.
  • Temperatures will peak in the low 80s this afternoon.
  • There’s an isolated chance for a shower today, though still plenty of dry time to get outside!
  • Sunday will feature slightly warmer temperatures in the mid-80s with some more peeks of sunshine.
  • The chance for a shower or storm persists, too, as a cold front crosses our area.
  • Behind that front, we’ll watch as the humidity starts to drop for the new week and temperatures too!
  • By Tuesday morning, some spots will see morning temperatures in the upper 50s, and afternoon highs will climb up near 80.

