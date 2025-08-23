FORECAST: Warm and muggy weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re looking at another day with mostly cloudy skies across the Carolinas, with warm and muggy conditions persisting too.

Temperatures will peak in the low 80s this afternoon.

There’s an isolated chance for a shower today, though still plenty of dry time to get outside!

Sunday will feature slightly warmer temperatures in the mid-80s with some more peeks of sunshine.

The chance for a shower or storm persists, too, as a cold front crosses our area.

Behind that front, we’ll watch as the humidity starts to drop for the new week and temperatures too!

By Tuesday morning, some spots will see morning temperatures in the upper 50s, and afternoon highs will climb up near 80.

