FORECAST: Warm and muggy weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re looking at another day with mostly cloudy skies across the Carolinas, with warm and muggy conditions persisting too.
- Temperatures will peak in the low 80s this afternoon.
- There’s an isolated chance for a shower today, though still plenty of dry time to get outside!
- Sunday will feature slightly warmer temperatures in the mid-80s with some more peeks of sunshine.
- The chance for a shower or storm persists, too, as a cold front crosses our area.
- Behind that front, we’ll watch as the humidity starts to drop for the new week and temperatures too!
- By Tuesday morning, some spots will see morning temperatures in the upper 50s, and afternoon highs will climb up near 80.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group