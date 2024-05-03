Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm start before isolated storms pop up

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Warm start to this Friday morning.
  • We won’t be heating up as much today compared to the near 90 degrees yesterday.
  • Highs still warm to the mid-80s this afternoon as more clouds move in.
  • Isolated storms fire up late day, especially out west toward the mountains.
  • A few may make their way into the metro by the evening but should fall apart after sunset.
  • More activity starts up overnight and will be with us off and on all weekend.
  • It won’t be a washout for weekend plans, but you may need some indoor plans at times.
  • Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats. No major storms are expected.
  • Temps cool back to the upper 70s.
  • More unsettled weather is likely into early next week.

