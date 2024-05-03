FORECAST: Warm start before isolated storms pop up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Warm start to this Friday morning.
- We won’t be heating up as much today compared to the near 90 degrees yesterday.
- Highs still warm to the mid-80s this afternoon as more clouds move in.
- Isolated storms fire up late day, especially out west toward the mountains.
- A few may make their way into the metro by the evening but should fall apart after sunset.
- More activity starts up overnight and will be with us off and on all weekend.
- It won’t be a washout for weekend plans, but you may need some indoor plans at times.
- Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats. No major storms are expected.
- Temps cool back to the upper 70s.
- More unsettled weather is likely into early next week.
