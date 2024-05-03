FORECAST: Warm start before isolated storms pop up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Warm start to this Friday morning.

We won’t be heating up as much today compared to the near 90 degrees yesterday.

Highs still warm to the mid-80s this afternoon as more clouds move in.

Isolated storms fire up late day, especially out west toward the mountains.

A few may make their way into the metro by the evening but should fall apart after sunset.

More activity starts up overnight and will be with us off and on all weekend.

It won’t be a washout for weekend plans, but you may need some indoor plans at times.

Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats. No major storms are expected.

Temps cool back to the upper 70s.

More unsettled weather is likely into early next week.

