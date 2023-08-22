Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm and steamy day ahead with highs in the mid-90s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We are in store for another very warm and streamy day with highs in the mid-90s and a heat index above 100 degrees.
  • A weak cold front will move in tonight, but it will not bring any rain. However, this will cause a drop in the heat for Wednesday.
  • Wednesday afternoon highs will only reach the upper 80s, accompanied by lower humidity.
  • This break will be very short-lived as we bounce back to the lower 90s on Thursday and the mid to upper 90s by Friday.
  • The next cold front thereafter will bring some longer-lasting relief by the end of the weekend.
  • Highs are not expected to even get to 90 for most of next week.

