FORECAST: Warm and steamy day ahead with highs in the mid-90s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We are in store for another very warm and streamy day with highs in the mid-90s and a heat index above 100 degrees.

A weak cold front will move in tonight, but it will not bring any rain. However, this will cause a drop in the heat for Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon highs will only reach the upper 80s, accompanied by lower humidity.

This break will be very short-lived as we bounce back to the lower 90s on Thursday and the mid to upper 90s by Friday.

The next cold front thereafter will bring some longer-lasting relief by the end of the weekend.

Highs are not expected to even get to 90 for most of next week.

The dew point is back into the lower 70s in the metro and that's why it feels a bit more humid this morning. This could also make the heat index reach to near 100 this afternoon. Yuck! pic.twitter.com/9Pcsd9TsCN — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) August 22, 2023

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group