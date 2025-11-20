FORECAST: Warm stretch continues as clouds build; weekend looks fantastic

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking more warmth despite a buildup in the clouds.

It will be very mild tonight, near 60 degrees, and back in the 70s tomorrow.

This will occur as clouds thicken over Charlotte, and even a few showers will be present in spots.

We’ll clear out Saturday afternoon and enjoy phenomenal weather through the weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

