FORECAST: Warm temperatures before cold front moves in this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

While we had a cool start to the morning, temperatures are expected to warm up to nearly 60 degrees this afternoon.

And despite more clouds early Friday morning, we will also warm up to the 60s as well.

Unfortunately, a weak cold front is expected to move in this weekend, causing temperatures to drop back down to the middle 50s.

Our next chance for rain will be on Monday, but it looks fairly light and will mainly stay south.

We can look forward to more temperatures in the 50s, as well as dry weather next week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group