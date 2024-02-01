FORECAST: Warm temperatures before cold front moves in this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- While we had a cool start to the morning, temperatures are expected to warm up to nearly 60 degrees this afternoon.
- And despite more clouds early Friday morning, we will also warm up to the 60s as well.
- Unfortunately, a weak cold front is expected to move in this weekend, causing temperatures to drop back down to the middle 50s.
- Our next chance for rain will be on Monday, but it looks fairly light and will mainly stay south.
- We can look forward to more temperatures in the 50s, as well as dry weather next week.
