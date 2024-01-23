FORECAST: Warm up ahead with temperatures near 50 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It’s nowhere near as cold out the door this morning, but it will be quite cloudy today.

This will slow down our warm-up for the week, with highs again just near 50 degrees.

A few sprinkles or light rain showers can’t be ruled out today, but nothing big is expected.

Better rain chances start tomorrow and last through the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to warm up, though, with highs near 60 tomorrow and near 70 by Thursday and Friday.

The best rain chances come late Thursday and again into Saturday. No big storms or flooding issues are expected this week.

