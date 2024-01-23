FORECAST: Warm up ahead with temperatures near 50 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- It’s nowhere near as cold out the door this morning, but it will be quite cloudy today.
- This will slow down our warm-up for the week, with highs again just near 50 degrees.
- A few sprinkles or light rain showers can’t be ruled out today, but nothing big is expected.
- Better rain chances start tomorrow and last through the weekend.
- Temperatures are expected to warm up, though, with highs near 60 tomorrow and near 70 by Thursday and Friday.
- The best rain chances come late Thursday and again into Saturday. No big storms or flooding issues are expected this week.
No rain out the door this AM, but I am watching the moisture starting to works its way back into the region. We may see some sprinkles or a light shower from time to time, but that's really about it. Bigger rain chances come back in later this week (Thursday and the weekend.) pic.twitter.com/gXMV5xcNO8— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) January 23, 2024
