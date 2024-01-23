Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm up ahead with temperatures near 50 degrees

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
  • It’s nowhere near as cold out the door this morning, but it will be quite cloudy today.
  • This will slow down our warm-up for the week, with highs again just near 50 degrees.
  • A few sprinkles or light rain showers can’t be ruled out today, but nothing big is expected.
  • Better rain chances start tomorrow and last through the weekend.
  • Temperatures are expected to warm up, though, with highs near 60 tomorrow and near 70 by Thursday and Friday.
  • The best rain chances come late Thursday and again into Saturday. No big storms or flooding issues are expected this week.

