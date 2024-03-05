Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm-up continues before rain ushers in cool down

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We did not have as much fog to deal with as expected this morning, just some patches here and there.
  • And while more clouds could come into the picture, we will still manage to warm up to the lower 70s.
  • Then the chance of rain moves in just after midnight, which will impact Wednesday’s morning commute.
  • While no major storms are expected, the rain will be heavy at times in some spots, and temperatures will then cool back down to the mid-60s.
  • Dry weather will return on Thursday and will remain until another system arrives on Saturday morning.
  • That next round could bring in some heavy downpours, and while the rain totals have been trimmed down a bit, some flooding potential could still show up by Saturday afternoon.

