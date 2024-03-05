FORECAST: Warm-up continues before rain ushers in cool down

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We did not have as much fog to deal with as expected this morning, just some patches here and there.

And while more clouds could come into the picture, we will still manage to warm up to the lower 70s.

Then the chance of rain moves in just after midnight, which will impact Wednesday’s morning commute.

While no major storms are expected, the rain will be heavy at times in some spots, and temperatures will then cool back down to the mid-60s.

Dry weather will return on Thursday and will remain until another system arrives on Saturday morning.

That next round could bring in some heavy downpours, and while the rain totals have been trimmed down a bit, some flooding potential could still show up by Saturday afternoon.

Beautiful sunrise underway with just a few clouds in place so far. We'll see more high clouds building in this afternoon, (a sign of the rain threat coming for tomorrow.) Enjoy the dry and mild day ahead with highs in the lower 70s. pic.twitter.com/8nsT1RYOAH — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) March 5, 2024

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group