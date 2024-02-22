FORECAST: Warm up continues with temperatures reaching mid-60s this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We will start to see more high clouds work their way into the region today, but we are still warming up.
- Highs are expected to reach the mid-60s this afternoon thanks to breezy southwest winds.
- Those clouds are a sign of showers that arrive overnight and linger through the first half of Friday.
- So, the morning drive tomorrow will be wet. Drier weather does come in by the afternoon, and we still warm up to the mid-60s.
- A rogue downpour can’t be ruled out in the late afternoon, but the better chances are south of our area.
- Another disturbance will come in on Saturday, and this will also pose a risk for showers during the day.
- We do expect the rain to move out in time for the Charlotte FC opener Saturday night.
- Highs will be cooler this weekend, topping out in the mid to upper 50s.
- A major warm up is expected to move in next week, with many days in the 70s.
