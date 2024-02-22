FORECAST: Warm up continues with temperatures reaching mid-60s this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We will start to see more high clouds work their way into the region today, but we are still warming up.

Highs are expected to reach the mid-60s this afternoon thanks to breezy southwest winds.

Those clouds are a sign of showers that arrive overnight and linger through the first half of Friday.

So, the morning drive tomorrow will be wet. Drier weather does come in by the afternoon, and we still warm up to the mid-60s.

A rogue downpour can’t be ruled out in the late afternoon, but the better chances are south of our area.

Another disturbance will come in on Saturday, and this will also pose a risk for showers during the day.

We do expect the rain to move out in time for the Charlotte FC opener Saturday night.

Highs will be cooler this weekend, topping out in the mid to upper 50s.

A major warm up is expected to move in next week, with many days in the 70s.

