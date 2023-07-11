Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm up expected following cooler temperatures

Tuesday morning's forecast update with Meteorologist Keith Monday

  • It feels pretty good this morning as lower humidity has arrived for a short stay.
  • However, highs will be near the 90s this afternoon.
  • The steam will return on Wednesday and we will feel much more of it by the end of the week.
  • Highs will return to the mid-90s by Friday but it will feel like 100 degrees due to the heat index.
  • Afternoon storm chances also return, which may have brief impacts on weekend plans.

