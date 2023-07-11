FORECAST: Warm up expected following cooler temperatures

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It feels pretty good this morning as lower humidity has arrived for a short stay.

However, highs will be near the 90s this afternoon.

The steam will return on Wednesday and we will feel much more of it by the end of the week.

Highs will return to the mid-90s by Friday but it will feel like 100 degrees due to the heat index.

Afternoon storm chances also return, which may have brief impacts on weekend plans.

