FORECAST: Warm week, wet weekend

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Another warm and sunny one today. Highs will be in the upper 80s today, but humidity is going to stay manageable, so it won’t be feeling too muggy out there.
- Air Quality Alert (Code Orange) will be in effect for the area today due to wildfire smoke.
- Heat, along with humidity, will continue to build into the weekend.
- Storm chance will increase by Friday afternoon. We are currently at a level 1 on the severe weather outlook for Friday. We will be talking the chance of daily storms throughout mid next-week.
Checking into the Tropics:
- Cindy is phasing out. Nothing else popping up.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Austin Chaney
©2023 Cox Media Group