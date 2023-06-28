FORECAST: Warm week, wet weekend

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Another warm and sunny one today. Highs will be in the upper 80s today, but humidity is going to stay manageable, so it won’t be feeling too muggy out there.

Air Quality Alert (Code Orange) will be in effect for the area today due to wildfire smoke.

Heat, along with humidity, will continue to build into the weekend.

Storm chance will increase by Friday afternoon. We are currently at a level 1 on the severe weather outlook for Friday. We will be talking the chance of daily storms throughout mid next-week.

Checking into the Tropics:

Cindy is phasing out. Nothing else popping up.

