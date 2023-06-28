Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm week, wet weekend

Wednesday morning forecast with Meteorologist Madi Baggett

  • Another warm and sunny one today. Highs will be in the upper 80s today, but humidity is going to stay manageable, so it won’t be feeling too muggy out there.
  • Air Quality Alert (Code Orange) will be in effect for the area today due to wildfire smoke.
  • Heat, along with humidity, will continue to build into the weekend.
  • Storm chance will increase by Friday afternoon. We are currently at a level 1 on the severe weather outlook for Friday. We will be talking the chance of daily storms throughout mid next-week.

Checking into the Tropics:

  • Cindy is phasing out. Nothing else popping up.

