FORECAST: Warm week wraps with a temperature dip

Early on, temperatures will remain mild before gradually dipping down to the low 40s right before sunrise and then rebounding back to right around average in the 50s for the daytime highs.

A chance of a few light showers will linger throughout the first half of the day across the higher elevations, but most of the Piedmont will stay dry through the weekend.

Today’s biggest concern will be wind.

Gusts over 20 mph for the city and 35 mph for the mountains.

First half of the week looks great!

Highs will make it back to the upper 50s to low 60s by Monday and no real significant rain threat until Thursday.

Thursday’s rain does look to be minor with light pockets rolling through in the evening and then tapering off by early Friday.

