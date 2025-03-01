FORECAST: Warm and windy Saturday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

One more mild day on tap as temperatures climb up near 70 degrees this afternoon!

Skies are mostly sunny.

Winds will be high with gusts 30+ mph through the afternoon and evening. When combined with our dry air mass, there is an elevated risk for wildfires today.

A Red Flag Warning is in place for the entire area until 10 p.m. Burning is not recommended.

A cold front moves through later today! That will lead to much colder conditions for Sunday, with highs only near 50 degrees.

Winds will be lower tomorrow too.

Our pattern stays quiet through Tuesday before another storm arrives on Wednesday. Strong to severe storms are not out of the question as that system passes.

We’ll continue to narrow down the timing of those storms through the next few days.

