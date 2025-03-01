Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm and windy Saturday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • One more mild day on tap as temperatures climb up near 70 degrees this afternoon!
  • Skies are mostly sunny.
  • Winds will be high with gusts 30+ mph through the afternoon and evening. When combined with our dry air mass, there is an elevated risk for wildfires today.
  • A Red Flag Warning is in place for the entire area until 10 p.m. Burning is not recommended.
  • A cold front moves through later today! That will lead to much colder conditions for Sunday, with highs only near 50 degrees.
  • Winds will be lower tomorrow too.
  • Our pattern stays quiet through Tuesday before another storm arrives on Wednesday. Strong to severe storms are not out of the question as that system passes.
  • We’ll continue to narrow down the timing of those storms through the next few days.

