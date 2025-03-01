FORECAST: Warm and windy Saturday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- One more mild day on tap as temperatures climb up near 70 degrees this afternoon!
- Skies are mostly sunny.
- Winds will be high with gusts 30+ mph through the afternoon and evening. When combined with our dry air mass, there is an elevated risk for wildfires today.
- A Red Flag Warning is in place for the entire area until 10 p.m. Burning is not recommended.
- A cold front moves through later today! That will lead to much colder conditions for Sunday, with highs only near 50 degrees.
- Winds will be lower tomorrow too.
- Our pattern stays quiet through Tuesday before another storm arrives on Wednesday. Strong to severe storms are not out of the question as that system passes.
- We’ll continue to narrow down the timing of those storms through the next few days.
