FORECAST: Warmer and breezy today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Today is the pick of the weekend with more sunshine on deck and milder temperatures.
  • Morning lows are in the 40s this morning and we’ll climb up to near 70 degrees this afternoon.
  • It will be breezy too with wind gusts near 30 mph. A few sprinkles are possible in the mountains, but no rain expected for the metro.
  • We turn cooler and unsettled as we end the weekend.
  • Skies will be mostly cloudy tomorrow areawide with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 50s.
  • A few light showers are possible. A better chance for scattered showers will be on Monday with the chilly conditions continuing.
  • Sunshine returns starting Tuesday with a nice spring warm up for the rest of next week!

