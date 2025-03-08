FORECAST: Warmer and breezy today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Today is the pick of the weekend with more sunshine on deck and milder temperatures.

Morning lows are in the 40s this morning and we’ll climb up to near 70 degrees this afternoon.

It will be breezy too with wind gusts near 30 mph. A few sprinkles are possible in the mountains, but no rain expected for the metro.

We turn cooler and unsettled as we end the weekend.

Skies will be mostly cloudy tomorrow areawide with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 50s.

A few light showers are possible. A better chance for scattered showers will be on Monday with the chilly conditions continuing.

Sunshine returns starting Tuesday with a nice spring warm up for the rest of next week!

