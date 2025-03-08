FORECAST: Warmer and breezy today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Today is the pick of the weekend with more sunshine on deck and milder temperatures.
- Morning lows are in the 40s this morning and we’ll climb up to near 70 degrees this afternoon.
- It will be breezy too with wind gusts near 30 mph. A few sprinkles are possible in the mountains, but no rain expected for the metro.
- We turn cooler and unsettled as we end the weekend.
- Skies will be mostly cloudy tomorrow areawide with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 50s.
- A few light showers are possible. A better chance for scattered showers will be on Monday with the chilly conditions continuing.
- Sunshine returns starting Tuesday with a nice spring warm up for the rest of next week!
