Forecasts

FORECAST: Warmer Friday ahead before clouds and showers move in

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We can expect a little more heat as we conclude the workweek.
  • As we have mentioned, clouds will be on the increase, but that will not stop us from warming back up to the mid-to-upper 80s on Friday.
  • After that, more clouds will keep temperatures down in the low 80s for the weekend.
  • There will be a few spotty showers around Saturday and Sunday, but the best chance for rain will remain on Sunday, after Around the Crown.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read