FORECAST: Warmer Friday ahead before clouds and showers move in

FORECAST:

We can expect a little more heat as we conclude the workweek.

As we have mentioned, clouds will be on the increase, but that will not stop us from warming back up to the mid-to-upper 80s on Friday.

After that, more clouds will keep temperatures down in the low 80s for the weekend.

There will be a few spotty showers around Saturday and Sunday, but the best chance for rain will remain on Sunday, after Around the Crown.

