FORECAST: Warmer Friday ahead before clouds and showers move in

FORECAST:
- We can expect a little more heat as we conclude the workweek.
- As we have mentioned, clouds will be on the increase, but that will not stop us from warming back up to the mid-to-upper 80s on Friday.
- After that, more clouds will keep temperatures down in the low 80s for the weekend.
- There will be a few spotty showers around Saturday and Sunday, but the best chance for rain will remain on Sunday, after Around the Crown.
