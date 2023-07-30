Forecasts

FORECAST: Warmer Sunday but lingering isolated storms later

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Highs will be in the low 90s, with a heat index close to 100.
  • Conditions will start mild and dry but the chance for storms will increase by this afternoon.
  • South of the metro will be under a level one risk. Isolated downpours and lightning will be the biggest threats.
  • Unlike yesterday, the storms will pick up in intensity as they track southward.
  • Isolated to scattered storms mainly after 4 p.m. for the metro.

Next week will start dry and a few degrees cooler than last week.

  • Rain chances will go up by the end of the work week.
  • Highs will be in the upper 80s/low 90s with a heat index in the low/mid 90s.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read