FORECAST: Warmer Sunday but lingering isolated storms later

Highs will be in the low 90s, with a heat index close to 100.

Conditions will start mild and dry but the chance for storms will increase by this afternoon.

South of the metro will be under a level one risk. Isolated downpours and lightning will be the biggest threats.

Unlike yesterday, the storms will pick up in intensity as they track southward.

Isolated to scattered storms mainly after 4 p.m. for the metro.

Next week will start dry and a few degrees cooler than last week.

Rain chances will go up by the end of the work week.

Highs will be in the upper 80s/low 90s with a heat index in the low/mid 90s.

