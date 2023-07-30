FORECAST: Warmer Sunday but lingering isolated storms later

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Highs will be in the low 90s, with a heat index close to 100.
- Conditions will start mild and dry but the chance for storms will increase by this afternoon.
- South of the metro will be under a level one risk. Isolated downpours and lightning will be the biggest threats.
- Unlike yesterday, the storms will pick up in intensity as they track southward.
- Isolated to scattered storms mainly after 4 p.m. for the metro.
Next week will start dry and a few degrees cooler than last week.
- Rain chances will go up by the end of the work week.
- Highs will be in the upper 80s/low 90s with a heat index in the low/mid 90s.
