Forecasts

FORECAST: Warmer temperatures this afternoon before chilly weather moves back in

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
  • It’s still very cold this morning, but temperatures do rebound much better today, with highs returning to near 50 degrees this afternoon.
  • Overnight temperatures will only fall to the mid-30s, which means we will just get rain as a weak disturbance passes through tonight.
  • The mountains have a winter weather advisory tonight for some light icing due to freezing rain and sleet.
  • That will change over to snow during the day on Friday, which could accumulate to several inches at the higher elevations by Saturday.
  • The rest of us stay dry on Friday as we get prepared for major cold air coming back this weekend.
  • Temperatures are expected to crash to the teens Friday night and may just barely get above freezing on Saturday.
  • There will be some areas north of Charlotte that spend about 40 hours below freezing this weekend.
  • This could lead to freezing pipe concerns. Much warmer weather returns next week.

