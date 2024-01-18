FORECAST: Warmer temperatures this afternoon before chilly weather moves back in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- It’s still very cold this morning, but temperatures do rebound much better today, with highs returning to near 50 degrees this afternoon.
- Overnight temperatures will only fall to the mid-30s, which means we will just get rain as a weak disturbance passes through tonight.
- The mountains have a winter weather advisory tonight for some light icing due to freezing rain and sleet.
- That will change over to snow during the day on Friday, which could accumulate to several inches at the higher elevations by Saturday.
- The rest of us stay dry on Friday as we get prepared for major cold air coming back this weekend.
- Temperatures are expected to crash to the teens Friday night and may just barely get above freezing on Saturday.
- There will be some areas north of Charlotte that spend about 40 hours below freezing this weekend.
- This could lead to freezing pipe concerns. Much warmer weather returns next week.
