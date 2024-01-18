FORECAST: Warmer temperatures this afternoon before chilly weather moves back in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It’s still very cold this morning, but temperatures do rebound much better today, with highs returning to near 50 degrees this afternoon.

Overnight temperatures will only fall to the mid-30s, which means we will just get rain as a weak disturbance passes through tonight.

The mountains have a winter weather advisory tonight for some light icing due to freezing rain and sleet.

That will change over to snow during the day on Friday, which could accumulate to several inches at the higher elevations by Saturday.

The rest of us stay dry on Friday as we get prepared for major cold air coming back this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to crash to the teens Friday night and may just barely get above freezing on Saturday.

There will be some areas north of Charlotte that spend about 40 hours below freezing this weekend.

This could lead to freezing pipe concerns. Much warmer weather returns next week.

