FORECAST: Warmer weather continues with highs in the mid-60s

Warmer weather continues with highs in the mid-60s Friday afternoon. This is due to the sunshine and breeze coming off the mountains.

However, cooler weather is coming our way this weekend. Highs will top out in the mid-50s with just a few clouds through Sunday.

The next storm system that looked like it would throw rain our way on Monday now appears to be drifting farther south.

A long stretch of dry weather hangs on through next week.

