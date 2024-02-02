Forecasts

FORECAST: Warmer weather continues with highs in the mid-60s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Warmer weather continues with highs in the mid-60s Friday afternoon. This is due to the sunshine and breeze coming off the mountains.
  • However, cooler weather is coming our way this weekend. Highs will top out in the mid-50s with just a few clouds through Sunday.
  • The next storm system that looked like it would throw rain our way on Monday now appears to be drifting farther south.
  • A long stretch of dry weather hangs on through next week.

