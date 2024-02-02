FORECAST: Warmer weather continues with highs in the mid-60s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Warmer weather continues with highs in the mid-60s Friday afternoon. This is due to the sunshine and breeze coming off the mountains.
- However, cooler weather is coming our way this weekend. Highs will top out in the mid-50s with just a few clouds through Sunday.
- The next storm system that looked like it would throw rain our way on Monday now appears to be drifting farther south.
- A long stretch of dry weather hangs on through next week.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group