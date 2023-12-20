Forecasts

FORECAST: Warmer weather expected to move in for rest of the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We were off to another very cold start across the board Wednesday morning.
  • However, temperatures are expected to warm up a bit this afternoon, with highs near 50 degrees.
  • Warmer weather is expected to move in for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
  • Highs will return to the mid-to-upper 50s on Thursday before reaching the 60s on Christmas Eve.
  • Dry weather is expected to hang on through the weekend, but rain is still on the way for Christmas Day.

