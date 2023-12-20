FORECAST: Warmer weather expected to move in for rest of the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We were off to another very cold start across the board Wednesday morning.

However, temperatures are expected to warm up a bit this afternoon, with highs near 50 degrees.

Warmer weather is expected to move in for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Highs will return to the mid-to-upper 50s on Thursday before reaching the 60s on Christmas Eve.

Dry weather is expected to hang on through the weekend, but rain is still on the way for Christmas Day.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group