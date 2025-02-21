Forecasts

FORECAST: Warmer weather expected this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We will be tracking a slow improvement in temperatures this weekend and into next week.
  • It will still be plenty cold tonight, and we’ll end up in the low 20s Saturday morning.
  • But we will make some good strides in the afternoon and will be near 70 next week.
  • Rain chances remain quite low heading into next week.

