FORECAST: Warmer weather filters out chilly start to week

Chilly this morning, but temperatures will warm up a bit more than yesterday afternoon.

Highs return to the mid to upper 60s with more sunshine than yesterday.

The warmer weather continues to filter in tomorrow and Thursday as highs jump back to the lower 70s.

The next cold front arrives on Friday with scattered showers which will cool us back to the 60s again heading into the weekend.

Fall color is getting to near-peak conditions for the high elevations of the mountains and should remain that way through next week.

