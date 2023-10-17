FORECAST: Warmer weather filters out chilly start to week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Chilly this morning, but temperatures will warm up a bit more than yesterday afternoon.
- Highs return to the mid to upper 60s with more sunshine than yesterday.
- The warmer weather continues to filter in tomorrow and Thursday as highs jump back to the lower 70s.
- The next cold front arrives on Friday with scattered showers which will cool us back to the 60s again heading into the weekend.
- Fall color is getting to near-peak conditions for the high elevations of the mountains and should remain that way through next week.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2023 Cox Media Group