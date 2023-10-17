Forecasts

FORECAST: Warmer weather filters out chilly start to week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Chilly this morning, but temperatures will warm up a bit more than yesterday afternoon.
  • Highs return to the mid to upper 60s with more sunshine than yesterday.
  • The warmer weather continues to filter in tomorrow and Thursday as highs jump back to the lower 70s.
  • The next cold front arrives on Friday with scattered showers which will cool us back to the 60s again heading into the weekend.
  • Fall color is getting to near-peak conditions for the high elevations of the mountains and should remain that way through next week.

