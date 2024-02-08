FORECAST: Warmer weather returns before a rainy weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Still very chilly this morning, but warmer weather returns today.

Highs jump to near 60 degrees this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

The dry weather remains for most of us tomorrow, with a slight chance of mountain rain, but the shower chances pick up as we head to the weekend.

The rain starts up by Saturday afternoon and lingers into the first half of Sunday.

We should get some dry time here and there this weekend, so it won’t be a washout.

Higher rain chances come in on Monday and that could add up to more than an inch.

