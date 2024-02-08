FORECAST: Warmer weather returns before a rainy weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Still very chilly this morning, but warmer weather returns today.
- Highs jump to near 60 degrees this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
- The dry weather remains for most of us tomorrow, with a slight chance of mountain rain, but the shower chances pick up as we head to the weekend.
- The rain starts up by Saturday afternoon and lingers into the first half of Sunday.
- We should get some dry time here and there this weekend, so it won’t be a washout.
- Higher rain chances come in on Monday and that could add up to more than an inch.
