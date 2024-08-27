FORECAST: Warmest day in nearly a month on tap for Tuesday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
CHARLOTTE — FORECAST:
- A bit warmer Tuesday morning but it will be hotter this afternoon. Highs return to the mid-90s with full sunshine.
- Tuesday will be the hottest day since we hit 94 degrees back on Aug. 2. The heat index won’t be a major issue, but it will climb to near or above 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.
- As the extra heat and humidity build in, better storm chances return. These will just be heat of the day variety with the best chances coming in this weekend. A weak front on Sunday could bring in higher chances.
- Temps will cool down for Labor Day Weekend with highs back down to just near 90 degrees.
