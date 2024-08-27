Forecasts

FORECAST: Warmest day in nearly a month on tap for Tuesday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

CHARLOTTE — FORECAST:

  • A bit warmer Tuesday morning but it will be hotter this afternoon. Highs return to the mid-90s with full sunshine.
  • Tuesday will be the hottest day since we hit 94 degrees back on Aug. 2. The heat index won’t be a major issue, but it will climb to near or above 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.
  • As the extra heat and humidity build in, better storm chances return. These will just be heat of the day variety with the best chances coming in this weekend. A weak front on Sunday could bring in higher chances.
  • Temps will cool down for Labor Day Weekend with highs back down to just near 90 degrees.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

(WATCH BELOW: Repairs underway for erosion underneath Iredell County bridge)

Repairs underway for erosion underneath Iredell County bridge






©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read