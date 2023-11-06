FORECAST: Warming close to record highs before chill sets in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Highs warm back to the mid-70s this afternoon with sunny skies.

We could be close to records again tomorrow through midweek before a cold front arrives on Friday.

That will drop temps from near 80 degrees the next few days to just 60 by Saturday.

Don’t see much rain with this front, but a low chance does exist for Friday and Saturday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group