FORECAST: Warming through mid-week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Nice weather on tap for the upcoming week.
  • We are going to warm into the low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday with loads of sunshine.
  • Our next storm system arrives on Thursday with some light rain showers.
  • The effects of that front do not last long as we drop into the middle 50s Friday before we’re back in the 60s next weekend!

