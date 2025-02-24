FORECAST: Warming through mid-week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Nice weather on tap for the upcoming week.

We are going to warm into the low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday with loads of sunshine.

Our next storm system arrives on Thursday with some light rain showers.

The effects of that front do not last long as we drop into the middle 50s Friday before we’re back in the 60s next weekend!

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:





















©2025 Cox Media Group