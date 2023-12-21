FORECAST: Warming trend continues

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Highs reached up to 60 degrees for much of our viewing area Thursday.

It will get cold again tonight but not as chilly as it has been.

The trend of mild temperatures continues into the weekend and on Christmas Day.

Expect some rain on Christmas, as well.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group