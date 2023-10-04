FORECAST: Warmth remains before cold front moves in this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Today will remain warm due to more sun and temperatures staying in the low to mid-80s.
- This pattern is not expected to change until we get to the weekend.
- A cold front will cause temperatures to drop at least 10 degrees between Friday and Saturday afternoon.
- Morning temperatures are expected to be in the mid-40s by Sunday morning, causing some frost in the high country.
- The chance for rain remains low, leaving us dry for most of the weekend.
- The cooler weather pattern will remain well into next week, with very little hope for rain.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2023 Cox Media Group