Forecasts

FORECAST: Warmth remains before cold front moves in this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Today will remain warm due to more sun and temperatures staying in the low to mid-80s.
  • This pattern is not expected to change until we get to the weekend.
  • A cold front will cause temperatures to drop at least 10 degrees between Friday and Saturday afternoon.
  • Morning temperatures are expected to be in the mid-40s by Sunday morning, causing some frost in the high country.
  • The chance for rain remains low, leaving us dry for most of the weekend.
  • The cooler weather pattern will remain well into next week, with very little hope for rain.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read