FORECAST: Warmth remains before cold front moves in this weekend

Today will remain warm due to more sun and temperatures staying in the low to mid-80s.

This pattern is not expected to change until we get to the weekend.

A cold front will cause temperatures to drop at least 10 degrees between Friday and Saturday afternoon.

Morning temperatures are expected to be in the mid-40s by Sunday morning, causing some frost in the high country.

The chance for rain remains low, leaving us dry for most of the weekend.

The cooler weather pattern will remain well into next week, with very little hope for rain.

