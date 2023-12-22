FORECAST: Warmup expected ahead of Christmas rain

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Not as cold Friday morning as temperatures are on the upswing into the weekend.

Highs warm up to near 60 this afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

The warmup continues this weekend with temperatures in the lower 60s.

Rain is still on track for Christmas Day, especially in the afternoon and evening. That will likely hang on into Tuesday.

