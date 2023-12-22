Forecasts

FORECAST: Warmup expected ahead of Christmas rain

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Not as cold Friday morning as temperatures are on the upswing into the weekend.
  • Highs warm up to near 60 this afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
  • The warmup continues this weekend with temperatures in the lower 60s.
  • Rain is still on track for Christmas Day, especially in the afternoon and evening. That will likely hang on into Tuesday.

