FORECAST: Warmup expected ahead of Christmas rain

- Not as cold Friday morning as temperatures are on the upswing into the weekend.
- Highs warm up to near 60 this afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
- The warmup continues this weekend with temperatures in the lower 60s.
- Rain is still on track for Christmas Day, especially in the afternoon and evening. That will likely hang on into Tuesday.
